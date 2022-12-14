Saif tells KMC land department to computerise its record swiftly

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman on Tuesday directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) land department to computerise all of their land records on an immediate basis. He issued the order during a meeting with land department officials.

Dr Rehman said the KMC’s land is the asset of the city’s residents, so it needs to be protected from the land mafia at all costs. “There are clear orders of the Supreme Court regarding encroachments, so no concession can be given to anyone in this regard.”

He said that the auction of the filling stations and huts of the KMC would be carried out keeping in mind their current market value and the urban requirements. Continuous feedback is being taken from the officers posted on revenue collection, so all the important decisions will be taken in accordance with the requirements, he added.

The administrator held a detailed review of the current situation of recovery from the KMC’s land and property. He directed the officers to speed up the recovery process, and issue the notices for payment dues to the defaulters immediately.

“The cases pending in court must also be followed up, and every possible effort should be made to utilise the assets of the KMC in the larger interest of the city.” He said that no other type of activity can be carried out on government land, adding that all the institutions that have established their offices on the KMC’s land should be informed about it immediately.

He also said that the best way to save government land from encroachments is transparent auction, adding that it should not be delayed. He further said that the previous fares of the KMC markets were not in accordance with the current market value, so they had been revised.

The meeting decided that the land value and rent would be determined based on the current market value. Dr Rehman said the KMC’s filling stations are an important revenue source, so they cannot be ignored. He directed the department concerned to ensure immediate implementation of the instructions.

The administrator said the land department should computerise all their records and make the best possible use of all the KMC land in the city. “Wherever there is any obstacle, it should be informed so that immediate action can be taken to remove it. To increase the resources of the KMC, it is necessary to improve recovery, for which all possible steps will be taken.”

Also present in the meeting were Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Land Senior Director Najam Uz Zaman, Anti-Encroachment Senior Director Imran Ahmed Rajput, and the additional director and the deputy director of the land department.