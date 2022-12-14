Street crime in Lyari on the rise due to prolonged power cuts, PA told

The Sindh Assembly was informed on Tuesday that the situation of street crime in Lyari, an underprivileged neighbourhood of Karachi, had become worsened due to prolonged power failures, especially at night-time.

The issue of hours-long electricity outages, which have been continuing despite the advent of winter, was raised in the house by an MPA of the area, Syed Abdul Rasheed, who belongs to the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, while speaking on a point of order.

The concerned opposition legislator said the electricity crisis in the area should have ended by now as there had been considerable reduction in power consumption in Karachi due to the start of winter.

He said the residents of the area had also been suffering due to the curtailment of the gas supply as the supply lines of the Sui Southern Gas Company had become outdated as they should be replaced at the earliest.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla assured the MPA that the Sindh government would take action on a priority basis to get these genuine public issues solved. Opposition legislator Ali Aziz, belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said a meeting of the Sindh Public Safety and Complaints Commission, a body formed to oversee the working of the provincial police force, had not been convened despite the passage of several months. He lamented that the attitude of the Sindh government towards holding meetings of the public safety commission had been highly non-serious since the time the body had been formed.

Imdad Pitafi, a lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, responded that the PTI legislators habitually skipped meetings of such important forums comprising people’s representatives.

A private bill by a woman lawmaker of the PTI, Rabia Azfar Nizami titled ‘The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) (Amendment) Bill’ was referred to the relevant standing committee of the house for further consideration.

The house also decided that the legislators would participate in a debate on an adjournment motion of PPP MPA Sharmila Farooqui on educational standards in Sindh on Monday.

Meanwhile, the house was informed that the mining process to extract several minerals in the Tharparkar area had been halted due to protests and objections raised by the local population. This was stated by Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Shabbir Bijarani, while responding to queries of lawmakers during the question hour. He said the local population had opposed the mining in Thar to conserve natural resources in the area and protect historical monuments and sites related to their cultural heritage.

The minister told the house that several wild species had been growing fast in the Thar area as the government had placed a ban on their hunting in view of their endangered status. He said vast granite reserves were present in the Thar area beneath 437 acres of land and a survey to this effect had been conducted by the Geology Department of the University of Sindh. He further stated that the government gave due to attention to the development and progress of Thar, keeping in view the fact that the desert area of the province was full of precious minerals. The session was adjourned till Friday.