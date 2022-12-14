 
Wednesday December 14, 2022
Sad reality

December 14, 2022

In today’s Pakistan, one can see regression everywhere. From politics to the economy to education and pollution, regression has become the status quo.

Somehow, we have managed to cultivate a culture where intellect and integrity are punished, while ignorance, chauvinism, bigotry and venality are excused and, in many cases, rewarded. The status quo is the inevitable result.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

