Immune to shame

Financial discipline and austerity can only be achieved if those in government and the top institutions lead by example. The casual manner in which state resources are misused by public-office holders, even when the country is on the verge of financial collapse, is shocking. Rather than helping to relieve the people of their burdens and end the deprivation of their fellow citizens, our government and institutions have become our biggest burden and the main source of our deprivation.
Every public-office holder wants to have a private jet and helicopter for transportation, even if the intended journey is for personal reasons or political campaigns. Instead of curtailing such practices and abuses of power, these gross irregularities are being regularized in violation of all norms, ethics and morality. And now we are learning that even state gifts are not safe. Enough is enough; the culture at the top has to change.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
