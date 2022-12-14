Oceanic pollution

The pollution of the world’s oceans is one of the gravest threats faced by humanity. Every day, vast quantities of toxic chemicals are released into the oceans, poisoning marine flora and fauna. Eventually, these toxins make their way into human bellies as millions across the world rely on the oceans for much of their food.
Furthermore, it is the oceans that have absorbed much of the greenhouse gasses we emit, making them the primary repository for the extra heat generated by global warming. Rising ocean temperatures translate into higher sea levels, erratic currents and more extreme weather events. We cannot continue to take our oceans for granted and use them as a giant dumping ground. Billions of lives are being jeopardized in the process.
Azra Batool Dahani
Karachi
