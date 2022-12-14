Future star?

Though some would argue that it is too soon to tell, it seems as though Pakistan cricket has just found its next big thing. Abrar Ahmed, nicknamed Harry Potter for his resemblance to the titular character, made one of the most impressive debuts in cricket history during the second test against England. Aged just 17, the mystery leg-spinner bagged seven wickets in the first innings and four in the third, becoming the first Pakistani bowler to take a five-wicket-haul in the first innings of his career.

Unfortunately, Pakistan cricket is as renowned for unearthing young talent as it is squandering it. Hopefully, young Abrar can find the guidance he needs, both on and off the pitch, to reach his full potential.

Abdul Qadir Gichki

Turbat