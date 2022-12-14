Detached from reality

Despite the tremendous physical, human and financial losses caused by the recent floods, Pakistani politicians are focused elsewhere. From rallies, to court cases and early elections, our leaders have no shortage of issues and endeavours to divert them from the mass suffering at hand.

In fact, the leader of the PTI is going so far as to call for the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies. Hence, not only are our politicians content to divert government attention and resources from where it is most needed, they are willing to suspend governance altogether.

Harjandar Kumar

Sukkur