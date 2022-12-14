You get what you pay for

We live in a country where most manual labourers are paid less than the legal minimum wage and work in the most unsafe and unsanitary conditions imaginable. Few, if any, of them are registered with the EOBI, meaning they cannot expect a pension at the end of a life of hard labour. Pakistanis often complain about the poor state of their public infrastructure, but few pay any thought to the kind of conditions and treatment those responsible for building and maintaining our roads, power lines and drains face. If we want better infrastructure we have to take better care of our workers, there are no two ways about it. To top it all off, Pakistan apparently has a Ministry of Human Rights and a Ministry of Labour. What exactly are these institutions doing every day?

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi