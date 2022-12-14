Dec 31 deadline for old banknotes

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced that old design large size banknotes would not be exchanged after December 31, 2022.

In a statement, the SBP said the government last year had extended the last date for exchange of old design large size banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100, and 1000 by one year, which would come to an end to December 31.

“The holders of these old design large banknotes have been given the last chance to exchange these old design large size banknotes from the field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (BSC) by 31st December 2022,” the statement said.

The central bank emphasised that it would be the last and final deadline for exchange of such banknotes, upon expiry of which, the banknotes would no longer be exchangeable and thus lose their value.