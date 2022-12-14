Faysal Bank honoured

KARACHI: Faysal Bank has received a global award in the 8th Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA) organised by Cambridge IFA at a ceremony held in Jakarta, Indonesia, a statement said on Tuesday.
The bank won ‘Best Islamic Retail Bank in Pakistan 2022’ award for its Islamic retail banking products and services.
Commenting on the occasion, Yousaf Hussain, president and CEO of Faysal Bank said, “This global recognition is because of the excellence achieved through belief, dedication, commitment and concerted efforts by the entire Faysal Bank team.”
With an expanding network of almost 700 Islamic branches, Faysal Bank has a footprint in 253 cities/towns across Pakistan.
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday announced that old design large size banknotes would not be exchanged...
KARACHI: Pakistan Advertisers Society has held its 25th annual general meeting followed by a dinner hosted by Dr....
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs850 per tola on Tuesday.According to data released by All Sindh...
KARACHI: The rupee on Tuesday continued shedding its value against the dollar to a seventh consecutive session as the...
LAHORE: Railways is a hanging fruit which is getting rotten due to the indifference of the ruling elite. Railways can...
HONG KONG: China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan support package for its semiconductor industry, three...
Comments