Faysal Bank honoured

KARACHI: Faysal Bank has received a global award in the 8th Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA) organised by Cambridge IFA at a ceremony held in Jakarta, Indonesia, a statement said on Tuesday.

The bank won ‘Best Islamic Retail Bank in Pakistan 2022’ award for its Islamic retail banking products and services.

Commenting on the occasion, Yousaf Hussain, president and CEO of Faysal Bank said, “This global recognition is because of the excellence achieved through belief, dedication, commitment and concerted efforts by the entire Faysal Bank team.”

With an expanding network of almost 700 Islamic branches, Faysal Bank has a footprint in 253 cities/towns across Pakistan.