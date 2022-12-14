Gold drops Rs850/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs850 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs168,800 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs729 to Rs144,719.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $7 to $1,787 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,970 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,688.95.
