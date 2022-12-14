Rupee inches down

KARACHI: The rupee on Tuesday continued shedding its value against the dollar to a seventh consecutive session as the country struggles to secure some external financing to increase its depleting foreign exchange reserves, dealers said.
In the interbank market, the local unit closed the day at Rs224.70, down 0.02 percent from Monday’s close of Rs224.65.
The weakness of rupee against the dollar has been attributed to a deteriorating economic condition of the country on external financing sector.
The country has been struggling in securing some immediate external financing to shore up its falling foreign exchange reserves.
Currency dealers said that the rupee needed a big boost in the form of substantial dollar inflows, which have dried up.
The government has claimed to working on securing funds from its friendly countries, with reports that it will likely secure a multi-billion dollar financial support package from Saudi Arabia by the current month in the form of deposits and oil on deferred payments.
