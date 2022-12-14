SECP registers seven new private funds in 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered seven new private funds under the Private Funds Regulations during the calendar year 2022.

Given that the private funds industry for the past many years had only five funds, the registrations of two venture capital (VC) funds, four private equity and venture capital (PE&VC) funds and the country's first alternative fund is a significant development, a statement said on Tuesday.

Incentivised by the consistent reform measures, a sharp growth has been witnessed during the past three years in the number of PFMCs from four to ten, leading to an increase in the number of players in the SECP regulated private fund industry.

The new funds, worth approximately Rs13.6 billion are expected to be launched within the financial year ending June 30, 2023. Following the launch of these funds, the cumulative asset size of private fund sector is expected to increase to Rs25.8 billion, from Rs12.287 billion as on September 30, 2022, indicating a growth of 110 percent.

The SECP conducted a ‘Diagnostic Review of Pakistan's Private Funds Industry’ and recommended measures to revitalise the sector. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the recommendation of the SECP exempted the income of PE&VC funds from tax.

In addition, the SBP has issued a clarification regarding its prudential regulations for corporate/commercial banking for explicitly allowing banks to participate in private fund units. The SECP has also allowed insurance unit linked funds and equity sub-funds of pension funds to invest up to 5 percent of net assets in private fund units. The implementation of several key recommendations of diagnostic study has led to record growth in new private fund registrations and is expected to direct private capital to the sector.

The private fund industry has potential to contribute significantly in energising economic activity through providing non-traditional funding sources and managerial expertise to start-ups, small and medium enterprises, and financially troubled listed entities, generating jobs and increasing government revenues.

The SECP is actively working to implement remaining diagnostic review recommendations to further rejuvenate the private fund industry in Pakistan.