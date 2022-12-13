Alvi okays release of Rs257.5m for GB Council’s projects

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday approved release of funds worth Rs257.553 million for Gilgit-Baltistan Council’s ongoing development projects and consultancy charges on the advice of the prime minister.
Approval was granted for the release of said amount from the GB Council’s consolidated fund and under Article 121 of Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
