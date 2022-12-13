Shortage of medicines, import of raw material: Health ministry approaches finance ministry for resolution of LCs issue

ISLAMABAD: Fearing a shortage of medicines, especially essential and life-saving drugs in the country in the near future, the federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) has approached the Ministry of Finance to resolve the issue of Letters of Credit (LCs) being faced by the pharmaceutical industry for the import of raw materials of the medicines, officials said on Monday.

“The NHS has written a letter to the federal finance ministry to look into the complaints of non-opening of LCs by the local banks for the import of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). We have warned of a shortage of medicines in the country in the coming few weeks, if the LCs are not opened for the import of medicines’ raw material,” an official of the NHS,R&C told ‘The News’.

According to the medicine manufacturers, Pakistan may face shortage of medicines and medical devices in the months ahead as the local banks are not opening Letters of Credit (LCs) for the import of medicines’ raw material and medical devices due to dollar liquidity crunch as they have a few months’ raw material left in their inventories.

The NHS official informed that they approached the Ministry of Finance on the recommendations of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), which warned the federal health ministry that inability to import raw material of medicines and other products used for the production of medicines could result in shortage of medicines in the months to come, which could result in a serious health crisis in the country.

“Pakistan’s medicine manufacturing industry is import-based, which means that almost 95 percent of the medicines produced in the country are manufactured with the raw materials imported from China, India and some other countries of the world. If the raw materials or Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is not imported into Pakistan, medicines’ manufacturing can come to a halt,” the official waned.

He further informed that same is the situation with medical devices as over 500,000 medical devices, including stents, heart valves, pacemakers, implants and other surgical equipment are imported on a weekly basis and if the LCs are not opened, essential and life-saving surgeries would also come to a halt.

“Indian suppliers of raw material are no more providing API to Pakistani medicine manufacturers, claiming that Pakistan has defaulted, while the Chinese are also asking for the advance payment for the provision of raw material of medicines,” Arshad Mahmood, Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), North Region told ‘The News’.

The PPMA office-bearer further claimed that no bank was opening the Letters of Credit (LCs) for the import of raw material of medicines for the last few weeks, arguing that they were under ‘verbal instructions’ from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) not to open LCs for the import of API for the pharmaceutical sector.

“Tomorrow, we are going to provide details of all the banks, which have refused to open our LCs. Our money is with the banks and we have to pay the suppliers in India and China for the material we purchased in advance but due to restrictions by the local banks on the advice of central bank, we are unable to fulfill our financial commitments to our suppliers,” Arshad Mahmood added.

“There is no restriction over the import of petroleum products, pharmaceutical ingredients and medical devices in the country,” a spokesman for the State Bank of Pakistan said when his attention was drawn towards the complaints of pharmaceutical companies and importers of medical devices in the country.

“Governor State Bank of Pakistan has issued clear instructions that there is no restriction over the import of petroleum and pharmaceutical products. Same is the situation with medical devices,” Abid Qamar, spokesman for the SBP said, adding that the imports increased in the month of November as compared to October 2022, which shows the LCs were being opened by the banks.