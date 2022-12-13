Sindh Police reject India’s allegations of forced conversions, abductions of Hindu girls

KARACHI: The Sindh Police on Monday rejected the allegations of abductions and forced conversions of girls from the minority communities raised in a demarche of the Indian government with the Pakistani High Commission.

The Indian government by quoting some incidents of missing girls of the minority communities, especially Hindu girl Salma, daughter of Panju Mahesveri, resident of district Thatta, Sindh, summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi and issued a strong demarche over the issue.

The Indian government asked the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and take urgent action for protecting and promoting the security, safety and welfare of its citizens, including the minority Hindu community.

According to the official correspondence of the Sindh Police submitted with the Sindh Home department, the police rejected the claim of the Indian government of any kidnapping or forced conversions of girls of the minority communities in the province.

The Sindh Police in its reply further stated that on October 13, 2022, Panju filed a habeas corpus application before the District and Sessions Judge, Thatta, in which he alleged that a person, Shahid Hussain Mirbahar, and others on September 26, 2022, had kidnapped his daughter Salma on gunpoint from his house.

The police said he prayed to recover and produce the abducted before the court and demanded strict legal action against the accused persons. On October 17, 2022, the abducted girl, Salma Maheshveri, appeared before the court and stated that no one had kidnapped or detained her, but she herself had opted for marriage with Shahid of her own free will and she was residing with her husband. The court, in the light of statement of Salma on October 17, 2022, dismissed the petition.

Apart from the official claims of Sindh Police, according to the statistics of a human rights organisation ‘Centre for Social Justice (CSJ)’ in the year of 2022, some 46 girls of minority communities, including 31 Hindu, 14 Christians and one from Sikh community were allegedly kidnapped from all over the country, which included 33 from Sindh, 12 from Punjab and one from KP.As per the figures of CSJ, 78 girls in the year 2021, 15 in 2020 and 50 in 2019 were allegedly kidnapped.