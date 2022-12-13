MNAs of 20 poorest districts briefed on uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal formally engaged parliamentarians and lawmakers from the country’s 20 poorest districts on Monday and sought their input before the execution of projects.

Last month, the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives launched a five-year (2022-27) project comprising special development initiatives for the 20 poorest districts across Pakistan for Rs 40 billion. Identified based on scores in this Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MPI), 11 districts are from Balochistan, five are from Sindh, three are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one is from Punjab. Many of these districts have been directly affected by the recent flood disaster, especially in Balochistan and Sindh.

While gearing up the efforts to execute the projects, the minister has invited the relevant lawmakers from the 20 poorest districts, which include: MNAs Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Salahuddin Ayubi, Mohsin Dawar, Mahesh Kumar Malani, and others.

“The prime objective is to engage you and get your input before execution of the country’s first-ever projects, initiated by the incumbent, to uplift the 20 backward and poor districts of the country,” said the minister, while assuring the members that he will personally visit each district.

Speaking on occasion, the minister informed the participants that the study would be conducted in each district to determine the critical needs in education, health, infrastructure, and other sectors. The minister said that in the past, the survey was conducted province-wise. However, he said that this is the first time that 20 poor districts have been identified.

During the meeting, the lawmakers appreciated the efforts of the ministry and shared their recommendations. Earlier, Member Social Sector and Devolution Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Rafiullah Kakar gave a detailed presentation to the lawmakers. He said that the poor district will be uplifted through physical connectivity, power, digital connectivity, productive sectors of livelihood, and others.