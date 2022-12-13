Meeting approves funds for 30 research proposals

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Board of Directors for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Research Fund was held on Monday with Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Higher Education Dawood Khan, vice-chancellors of the University of Peshawar, University of Engineering & Technology, Agriculture University Peshawar, officers of the Management Unit at the Higher Education Department and members of the Finance and Establishment Departments.

The board approved funding to 30 potential research proposals amounting to Rs60.042861 million in the fields of Engineering/Applied Sciences/Physical Sciences, Medical/Biological Sciences and Social Sciences/Management/IT/Humanities.

The minister formed a committee under the chairmanship of the special secretary for higher education, having vice-chancellors of the University of Peshawar, University of Engineering and Technology as members to devise a 10-year strategic research agenda for the province, keeping in view the market needs, import substitution and commercialization.