Senator seeks admission quota for tribal students

PESHAWAR: Senator Dost Muhammad Mehsud said on Monday that he had submitted a call attention notice in the Senate to demand the implementation of four percent quota for tribal students seeking admissions to medical and engineering colleges.
In a statement, he demanded admissions of tribal students, who have successfully passed the recently held Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test, in medical colleges and universities run under the Pakistan Medical Commission.
He believed that under a conspiracy the youths from the ex-Fata were denied their due rights of getting admission to professional medical and engineering colleges as per the constitutionally agreed four percent quota.
Dost Muhammad warned to move the court if the government did not implement the quota. The senator asked the government to honour the pledges made with the people of ex-Fata before the merger. He also demanded the government to give Rs100 billion annually to the tribal districts.
He also demanded the repair of the damaged infrastructure in the merged districts. He said certain elements were bent on foiling the mainstreaming of ex-Fata. The senator said that soon a round table conference comprising all the relevant quarters from Ex-Fata would be held to adopt a joint strategy to safeguard the rights of the tribesmen.
