‘Living Under Hybrid War’ launched

Islamabad: NUST Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad, held a launching ceremony of a book titled ‘Living Under Hybrid War’ edited by Dr. Ashfaque Hasan Khan and Dr. Farah Naz on Monday.

Among those in attendance were His Excellency the Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Defence Attaches, veteran statesmen, think tank experts, seasoned analysts, researchers, and students. Welcome remarks were delivered by Director NUST Institute of Policy Studies, Amir Yaqub. He paid his compliments to the editors and contributors of the book for such fine and holistic work and mentioned the utmost importance and relevance of the book.

Dr. Ashfaque Hasan Khan, Principal NUST School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H) and Director General NUST Institute of Policy Studies, and the editor of the book ‘Living Under Hybrid War’ while introducing the book stated that it is an outcome of thorough study of numerous instruments being used as a tool of Hybrid warfare.