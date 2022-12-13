OIC secretary general meets AJK PM

Islamabad: Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussain Ibrahim Taha was briefed about the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) by Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas in a meeting.
He said that the struggles of Kashmiris are a legitimate from every moral and legal point of view, while briefing the OIC Secretary General, AJK Prime Minister could not control his emotions and sobbed whereas mentioning the ongoing Indian atrocities in IIOJK, says a press release. He said the issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations. On this occasion, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also called upon the Muslim Ummah to help the Kashmiris from oppression. Hussain Ibrahim Taha, secretary general of the OIC, was extremely impressed by Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’s speech and was saddened to hear about India’s atrocities in IIOJK.
