TDAP organized seminar on Sustainability, Net Zero Carbon

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized a seminar on “Sustainability and Net Zero Carbon” for Textile and Leather Industry at the Movenpick Hotel, Karachi, wherein, more than 50 participants from leather and textile industry participated.

This seminar was organized in connection with the Texpo-2023 scheduled to happen in coming May. Texpo is hallmark event of TDAP and its 4th edition is set on theme “Weaving the way to Sustainability”. The theme pays tribute to the efforts of the local textile industry that has been at the forefront in desperate times and striving to ensure compliance to local and international laws, and customer requirements working to adopt eco-friendly practices.

The welcome address was given by Mr. Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive, TDAP, while emphasizing on importance of sustainable production he also reassured the participants that TDAP will provide necessary support and assistance to develop business and trade.

In the main session, four speakers from the industry shared their experiences on varying topics. Mr. Fahad Jumma, Group Senior GM for Engineering & Utilities at Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited gave presentation on “Gul Ahmed’s Sustainability Roadmap”. Mr. Muhmmad Raza Khemji, GM Siddiqsons Denim Mill presented on “Role of Denim Industry in Climate Change”, Mr. Shamim Ahmed Shamsi, CEO and MD from the Zona Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., shed light on how “Sustainability in Textile and Fashion Design”.