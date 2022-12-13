Mountaineers get awards

Islamabad: The first ever private sector Mountaineers Pride Awards was awarded to mountain professionals by Devcom-Pakistan.

As many as 16 were awarded 3rd Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards (PAMPA) here on Monday, the grand finale of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival, a flagship event by Devcom-Pakistan. The 12-day long advocacy festival was organized in collaboration with NRSP, PPAF, PNCA, National Heritage and Culture Division, Fatima Jinnah University, Rawalpindi Women University, SZABIST Islamabad Campus, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Comsats University CS Adventure Club, and GBC Council to commemorate International Mountain Day that falls on December 11.

The guests of honour included Country Head of Italian Cooperation Development in Pakistan Emanuela Benini, chairman Rural Support Programmes Network Shoaib Sultan Khan, Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer Nazir Sabir, EvK2CNR Senior Scientific Advisor Ashiq Ahmed Khan, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) Group Head Institutional Development, Innovation and Integration Irshad Khan Abbasi, Pakistan’s globally celebrated mountaineer Sarbaz Khan, Director General PNCA Ayub Jamali. Sifat Gul, Garamchashma (Chital), Sakina Bi Ibrahim from Shigar (Baltistan), Gul Begam from Ghizer, Nusrat Yousuf from Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir won the Shoaib Sultan Khan Mountain Community Development Awards. Marium Majeed Dar belongs to Forward Kahuta (AJK) and Rashida Khanam from Chitral was given the Agostino Da Polenza Mountain Conservation Award. Pakistan celebrated women mountaineers Sameena Baig and Naila Kiani got Nazir Sabir Mountaineering Award.

Ustad Mir Afzal, sitar player, was conferred upon the Ustad Jan Ali Mountain Music Award. Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund launched ‘PPAF SMEs Award’ under the banner of Pakistan Mountain Awards.