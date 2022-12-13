Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions was recorded in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over the western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during next 12 to 18 hours. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) was likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions were likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Rainfall was recorded at Pasni, Ormara, Khuzdar and Kalat only. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 9°C and maximum was 25°C.