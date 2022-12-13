Ultrafiltration hand pumps to be installed for flood victims

LAHORE: Ultrafiltration hand pumps will be installed for the flood victims in Punjab with the support of UNICEF. This important decision was made during the 18th meeting of the governing body of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) on Monday.
Secretary PAPA and CEO Syed Zahid Aziz gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects with the support of UNICEF in the flood-affected areas in Punjab. Also, the members were informed about the modern clean drinking water projects in Punjab.
Thanks to the installation of ultrafiltration hand pumps, flood water can be made drinkable without the use of electricity, benefiting thousands of flood victims, he said adding along with this, 18,000 jerry can water bottles will be distributed to the flood victims with the support of UNICEF.
During his briefing, Syed Zahid Aziz informed the meeting about the installation of ultrafiltration hand pumps for the flood victims in Punjab and the ongoing clean water projects with the support of UNICEF.
The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the Water and Pak Authority, Sardar Owais Khan Dreshak. Ahmed Saber Subhani, Kamran Malik, M Yasin Janjua, Dr Shakeel Khan and Shahid Sardar were the members of governing body who participated in the meeting.
On this occasion, Owais Dreshak said that investment in the water sector was the most important need of the hour due to which the health expenses can be reduced significantly.
