VCs moot calls to improve financial matters

LAHORE: University of Education (UOE) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha has said that without improving administrative and financial matters, no department or institution, including education, can be stable or develop.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the consortium of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of various universities of Punjab here Monday. The consortium was constituted by Punjab Governor Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman.

The meeting on “Governance and Finance: Challenges & Sharing Good Practices”, was attended by former Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, Information Technology University (ITU), Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sarfaraz Khurshid and others.

Prof Pasha said that improvement of financial and administrative matters was the most important need of the time and added that providing the best educational environment in educational institutions was the VCs first responsibility because it was the foundation on which the structure of the entire society stood.