Jirga seeks release of kidnapped trucker

JAMRUD: A jirga here on Monday asked the Sindh police to help recover the kidnapped truck driver.Speaking at the jirga here, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat leader Allama Adnan Qadri asked the Sindh government to order the police to secure the release of Imran Afridi, who was kidnapped in the Kashmore district of Sindh.

He said the police should trace the kidnappers and recover the abducted driver, who belonged to a poor family in Khyber tribal district. He recalled that a resident of Charsadda was also recently kidnapped in the Sindh province. It may be mentioned that the kidnapped truck driver was seen in a viral social media video being tortured by his kidnappers.