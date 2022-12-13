CEOs discuss strategies to address gender imbalance

PESHAWAR: The chief operating officers (CEOs) of the leading companies discussed policies and case studies to form strategic alliances to address the gender imbalance in the workplaces.

A press release said the Bank of Khyber (BoK) hosted the fourth quarterly meeting of the Male Champions of Change at its headquarters here. Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, MCC Pakistan Convener Fiza Farhan and others attended the meeting. The agenda of the meeting was to bring together senior leadership from across Pakistan.

The member CEOs of the Male Champions of Change Coalition shared updates on the actions they had undertaken for empowering women. The Australian Programme Director of MCC Pakistan also attended the meeting virtually.

The day started with an informal session with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, who reinforced the government’s commitment to the empowerment of women, universal health insurance and facilitation for investment in the province. Fiza Farhan, Convener, Male Champions of Change Pakistan, moderated the session with the guests.During the session, the CEOs from different organizations shared best practices and challenges they faced to cultivate a culture for women’s empowerment, equity and enablement.