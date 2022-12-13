Cops rewarded

MINGORA: Officials and jawans of Bajaur and Swat police on Monday received certificates of appreciation at the Regional Police Office in Saidu Sharif, Swat. The Bajaur police had recovered more than nine kilograms of opium while the Swat police had arrested a gang involved in the robbery in the limits of Khawaza Khela Police Station.Regional Police Officer of Malakand, Sajjad Khan, handed the certificates to the cops.