SBBWU marks anti-corruption week

PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar arranged a number of awareness-raising activities to mark the anti-corruption week.

One of the activities arranged on Monday was titled ‘Table talk’ held under the aegis of the Department of Law of the university. In charge of the event, Arzoo Farhad delivered a lecture on the integral function of the National Accountability Bureau and Ordinance roles and functionalities.

After the discussion, students were of the view that all institutions must maintain a balance between their rights and responsibilities to create an environment that discourages corruption. Another session was organized in which Dr Sohail Shahzad, Professor, Law College, University of Peshawar, was invited as a guest speaker.He stressed the need for identifying real causes of corruption and work on them and try to remove all discrepancies to ensure a corruption-free society.