Alliance with PTI stronger than ever, says Elahi

LAHORE: Former Federal Minister Zartaj Gul called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister’s Office and discussed the political situation and the development plans of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CM reiterated to side with PTI Chairman and added that those who create misunderstandings would fail as before. Our alliance is stronger than ever, he added and noted that the 13-party cabal proved a wall of sand in front of lone Imran Khan. The timely completion of the development projects of Dera Ghazi Khan will be ensured in consultation with public representatives. Development is the right of the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and they will be giving this right, he added. Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology is a public welfare project and a proposal to give special allowance to its doctors is under consideration as the people of Balochistan will also benefit from this facility, he concluded.

Zartaj Gul said that CM Pervaiz Elahi has a valuable vision of public welfare and he is motivated to solve the problems of the people of DG Khan. Humayun Khan was also present.Meanwhile, MNA Javed Warraich and MPA Asif Majeed from Rahim Yar Khan also called on the chief minister at his office and discussed political situation and welfare projects of the area.

The CM asserted that the provincial government was striving to improve the quality of life of the people as public welfare is the cynosure of democratic governance. The PDM-led federal government has failed miserably on every front as the economy was devastated, he stated and deplored that those claiming to be the saviour of the country had brought Pakistan to the brink of destruction and chaos. Those who boasted to save the country are unable to save their dwindling politics, he added. Regrettably, opponents do not care about the country as they are only concerned to get their cases decided. The chief minister said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is our leader and we are with him, he concluded.

An investors delegation led by Mr Carsten Wenske, CEO of German firm Innovative Techno Plus, called on the chief minister at his office and expressed willingness to set up a waste-to-energy project in City and also expressed interest in investing in solar panel manufacturing.

The CM opined that cheap electricity would be provided by the waste-to-energy project and added that the Punjab cabinet had already approved the expression of interest for the project. The generated electricity will be directly supplied to industrial estates and the project will be taken forward on a fast track, he said. The production cost of the electricity obtained from the waste-to-energy project will decrease by more than 50 per cent, the CM added and regretted that criminal negligence was committed during the PMLN tenure by not paying attention to the waste-to-energy projects. It was also decided to convert the streetlights system to solar power under a private partnership mode. The commissioner’s office, sports grounds and other institutions will also be converted to solar energy and a transmission and distribution company will be established for the transmission of electricity in Punjab, the CM stated.

The delegation included Muhammad Asif, Abdul Jabbar, Anjum Munir and Tanvir Shah.The chief minister approved the construction of an underpass from Babu Sabu Interchange to Ring Road Gulshan Ravi T-Junction.

He consented to give all housing schemes’ records to Ravi Urban Development Authority falling in the RUDA area. Similarly, approved, pending and illegal housing schemes’ records in the RUDA area will also be transferred to the authority. The CM approved projects on 152 kanals of land adjacent to the IT tower on Ferozepur Road. A hospital of 59 kanals, an IT tower of 24 kanals and four commercial buildings will be built in front. A meeting of the LDA governing body was held under the chair of the chief minister.

The CM said that parking facilities should be ensured in the new projects. It was agreed to form the committee and sub-committee to deal with LDA affairs, while the amendments to LDA Land Use Regulation, 2020 and building and zoning regulations were also approved. While passing the map, safety and security and other rules and regulations should be kept in mind, the CM stated. While passing the map of the apartments, four walls and parking facility should also be marked, he added. It will be necessary to get NOC from the neighbours before allowing the apartments, while 50 per cent green area has to be allocated on the roof. The CM directed that the parking area should be identified before allowing new schools.

In the meeting, the construction and expansion of the Dubanpura exit road was approved while the exchange policy for the affectees of LDA Avenue One was also approved. The working paper for the allotment of plots in Mustafa Town as per the court orders was approved, while the amendments to the LDA Properties’ Lease-rights Regulation, 2019 were also approved. The extension of the lease of Fatima Memorial Hospital was approved and the construction and extension of the LDA City link road from Ferozepur Road to Kahna Kacha were approved while the construction of the LDA City to Defence Road to Hudiara Drain Bridge link road was approved as well.