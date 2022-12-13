Transgender body chief passes away

MANSEHRA: Members of the Aawaz District Forum constituted for the rights of women, people with disabilities, religious minorities, and transgender persons paid rich tributes

to its member Nadra Khan, who passed away in Oghi in the early hours of Monday.

Nadra was the president of the Hazara transgender association and worked for the rights of transgender persons via Aawaz and other platforms.She breathed her last in a hospital after she was rushed there with cardiac arrest.

“The deceased raised her voice for her community and sought their placement for financial assistance in the Benazir Income Support Programme,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the chief executive officer of Saibaan Development Organisation, said while paying tributes to the deceased.