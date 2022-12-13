Transgender body chief passes away

MANSEHRA: Members of the Aawaz District Forum constituted for the rights of women, people with disabilities, religious minorities, and transgender persons paid rich tributes
to its member Nadra Khan, who passed away in Oghi in the early hours of Monday.
Nadra was the president of the Hazara transgender association and worked for the rights of transgender persons via Aawaz and other platforms.She breathed her last in a hospital after she was rushed there with cardiac arrest.
“The deceased raised her voice for her community and sought their placement for financial assistance in the Benazir Income Support Programme,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the chief executive officer of Saibaan Development Organisation, said while paying tributes to the deceased.
JAMRUD: A jirga here on Monday asked the Sindh police to help recover the kidnapped truck driver.Speaking at the jirga...
LAKKI MARWAT: The protest by the Tehsil Municipal Administration Lakki employees entered its 20th day on...
PESHAWAR: The chief operating officers of the leading companies discussed policies and case studies to form strategic...
MINGORA: Officials and jawans of Bajaur and Swat police on Monday received certificates of appreciation at the...
PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar arranged a number of awareness-raising activities to mark...
PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Board of Directors for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Research Fund was held on Monday...
Comments