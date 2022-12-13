Three police officers reshuffled

PESHAWAR: Three senior police officers were transferred and posted on Monday.According to a notification issued by the Central Police Office, Shaukat Abbas was posted as deputy inspector general Headquarters, Abbas Majeed Marwat DIG Finance and Shahzada Umar Abbas SSP Traffic Peshawar.

Meanwhile, on the last day of posting Abbas Majeed Marwat said the traffic police had issued tickets to 4,100 people for violation of traffic rules including tinted glasses, fancy number plates and motorbikes without number plates.

The outgoing traffic police chief said the traffic police have done a great job in removing encroachment as well as going after those involved in violations to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in Peshawar. He thanked his team for their efforts.