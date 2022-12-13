Transporters oppose bus terminal shifting in Balakot

MANSEHRA: The transporters and traders in Balakot on Monday warned the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) against relocating the main bus terminal out of the city.

“We would never allow the TMA to relocate the bus terminal as it would economically hurt the transporters and business community,” Mohammad Nazir, a transporter, told a presser in Balakot.

The traders and transporters have offered the TMA to help it abolish the stand for the small vehicles to overcome the traffic issues, saying they would resist relocation of the main bus terminal.

Mohammad Shoaib, a local trader, alleged that if the bus terminal was shifted to another place, it would affect the economic activities in the town. “We have made it clear to the TMA authorities that relocating the bus terminal would adversely affect the locals who would stage a protest if they attempted to go ahead with the plan,” he said.

Shoaib said that Balakot was the gateway to the Kaghan valley and relocating the bus terminal would adversely affect the tourism industry in the district. “The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, also passes through Balakot, and any such action might affect travel on this route,” he said.