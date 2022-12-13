Cleanliness week launched in Manshera

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Monday launched the cleanliness week under ‘ Mansehra Meri Pachan’ in five tehsils and planned walks and other programmes to sensitise citizens about their roles and responsibilities too.

“Though we have already been ensuring the pollution-free environment across the district during the week, the walks would also be staged to sensitise people on the hazards of pollution,” Adnan Khan Betani the deputy commissioner, told officials after inaugurating the cleanliness week here.

He said that all tehsil municipal administrations - Mansehra, Balakot, Baffa-Pakhal, Oghi and Darband and local governments in the village and neighbourhood councils would actively take part in the ongoing week.

“We will hold awareness walks and sessions to sensitise citizens of their responsibilities as civic agencies cannot alone bring positive change in any field,” Mr Behttani said. The official said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard erring officials would be proceeded against.

“Roads and streets in cities and towns would be kept clean and sessions held with students and other segments of society to ensure the hazards free environment around them,” he said.The official directed secretaries of all 192 village and neighbourhood councils to ensure effective measures to keep their respective bodies clean and pollution free.