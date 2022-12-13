Cleanliness week launched in Manshera

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Monday launched the cleanliness week under ‘ Mansehra Meri Pachan’ in five tehsils and planned walks and other programmes to sensitise citizens about their roles and responsibilities too.
“Though we have already been ensuring the pollution-free environment across the district during the week, the walks would also be staged to sensitise people on the hazards of pollution,” Adnan Khan Betani the deputy commissioner, told officials after inaugurating the cleanliness week here.
He said that all tehsil municipal administrations - Mansehra, Balakot, Baffa-Pakhal, Oghi and Darband and local governments in the village and neighbourhood councils would actively take part in the ongoing week.
“We will hold awareness walks and sessions to sensitise citizens of their responsibilities as civic agencies cannot alone bring positive change in any field,” Mr Behttani said. The official said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard erring officials would be proceeded against.
“Roads and streets in cities and towns would be kept clean and sessions held with students and other segments of society to ensure the hazards free environment around them,” he said.The official directed secretaries of all 192 village and neighbourhood councils to ensure effective measures to keep their respective bodies clean and pollution free.
JAMRUD: A jirga here on Monday asked the Sindh police to help recover the kidnapped truck driver.Speaking at the jirga...
LAKKI MARWAT: The protest by the Tehsil Municipal Administration Lakki employees entered its 20th day on...
PESHAWAR: The chief operating officers of the leading companies discussed policies and case studies to form strategic...
MINGORA: Officials and jawans of Bajaur and Swat police on Monday received certificates of appreciation at the...
PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar arranged a number of awareness-raising activities to mark...
PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Board of Directors for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Research Fund was held on Monday...
Comments