Malakand varsity staff resents govt’s notification

PESHAWAR: The administrative staff and faculty members of the University of Malakand have expressed reservations over the federal government’s notification about the “Public Account of Federation Receipt and Payment Procedure 2022” and urged the quarters concerned to withdraw it.

The matter was discussed by administrative officials and faculty members, who observed that Para 3 of the document was self-explanatory whereby it had been stated that the entities, which were governed by the statues or executive order of the federal government were required to shift all their deposits and expenditures to the public account of the federation.

They said that in contrast to these entities or public sector organizations working under the federal government, public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been established and are governed under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012 (amended up to date).

The notification was not applicable to the universities in the province, they argued.

They recalled that the Universities Act under Section 3 (6) of Chapter-II clearly states: “Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, the university shall have academic, financial and administrative autonomy, including the power to employee officers, teachers and other employees on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed”.

Further, sections 36 to 38 of Chapter-VI of the act states that matters related to university fund, recovery of university dues, and audits and accounts in accordance with the statutes made under the said act; wherein comprehensive mechanisms for the aforesaid matters exist.

In view of the above, the implementation of various notifications referred to in the documents received from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) are clearly contradictory to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012.

Through such notifications, the federal government infringes on the affairs of the universities and violates the autonomy of public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they said. They said that the notification had caused unrest among the teaching and non-teaching staff of the public sector universities. They asked the federal government to revisit the decision and withdraw the notification forthwith so that the autonomy of the university could be ensured.