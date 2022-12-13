Chrysanthemum exhibition gets underway at ICU

PESHAWAR: Exhibiting Chrysanthemum in a spectacular display has become a regular feature of the historic Islamia College University (ICU) to celebrate the arrival of the winter as the 38th such annual display kicked off on Monday.

So attractive and fascinating is the flower show arranged every year on the lush green and spacious lawns of the historic institution that other universities and forces have also owned it and they too celebrate it with great zeal.

Similar exhibitions were recently arranged at the Agriculture University Peshawar, the University of Malakand and other institutions.The gardeners of the institution owe special praise for making the show so beautiful and attractive every year. Their preparation for the week-long exposition continues for several weeks. Collection of flowers, making various models out of them and maintaining their freshness and beauty is no less than art.

The exhibition would continue for four days. According to the director of sports of the university Ali Hoti, day one of the exhibition was meant for the general inauguration.The second day (Tuesday) is specified for the Islamia Collegiate School, the third day would be exclusively stipulated for Islamia College for Girls and the fourth and final day meant designed for the senior alumni of the institution.

The inaugural ceremony was largely attended by faculty, students, media representatives and people from different walks of life. Secretary of Higher Education Dawood Khan was the chief guest. ICU Vice-Chancel Dr Gul Majeed Khan and other senior officials and professors were also present.

Some 75 kinds of flowers of different colours were beautifully arranged. Various models and designs had been carved out of the flowers. The national flag, and model of Islamia College were points of attraction.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest praised the management and gardeners of the university for keeping the beautiful tradition alive. “This amazing display of coulourful flowers reminds us that plants and flowers play an important role in our daily life,” he said.

Trees and plants whether they are flowering and non-flowering provide a pleasant environment to humans and shelter and fodder to animals. This exhibition carries a strong message of love with plants, he said.

Impressed by the hard work of the gardeners, the secretary announced a petty cash prize of only Rs 30,000 for them. Vice-chancellor Dr Gul Majeed Khan also spoke on the occasion.