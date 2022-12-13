Eco hike held

Islamabad: Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) held Eco Hike at the eve of International Mountain Day at Margalla Hills on Trail-5.

The students from different educational institutions participated in this hike. The participants were briefed about the importance of the mountains. Abu Zafar Sadiq, president, ACP highlighted the importance of environment care in mountain regions of Pakistan for empowering the women of remote regions of mountain areas of Pakistan as their livings are dependent upon mountains. Stressing the importance of mountain sports tourism, he allured youth of the country to engage themselves in outdoor healthy pursuits specially in mountain areas of Pakistan. The president, ACP said that activities to celebrate International Mountain Day shall continue throughout. At the occasion, Karrar Haideri, secretary ACP, Ayaz Shigri, vice president, Rana Mukhtar, manager, PTDC, Dr. Ikram Ch., director, Punjab College of Commerce and Mian Ather Jameel also addressed the participants. They all stressed the importance of mountains and engagement of youth for sustainable mountain sports tourism. The participating institutions were presented shields and all the participants were given certificate at the end of the hike.