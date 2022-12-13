RIU wins award

ISLAMABAD: Riphah International University (RIU), Islamabad, has been declared as the winner of APQN Quality Award 2022 in the category of ‘Best Practice of Quality Assurance (QA) during the COVID Pandemic Award.’ The award ceremony was held in Singapore during the APQN 2022 Annual Academic Conference and AGM.

APQN (Asia Pacific Quality Network) is the largest and most influential Quality Assurance Network related to Higher Education in the Asia Pacific Region having 253 members from 45 countries. Every year APQN during its annual conference gives awards to the winners, on the recommendation of the International Jury in different categories.