Workers Complex inaugurated

Islamabad:Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday inaugurated 504 residential flats for labours and industrial workers in Workers Complex.

The minister was accompanied by Minister of State Sardar Salim Haider and the inaugural ceremony was attended by representatives of labour unions, local political activists and dignitaries and a large number of workers, said a press release here.

Workers of Peoples Party of Rawalpindi district enthusiastically participated in the event and shouted slogans. Addressing the ceremony Turi said that these moments were very contented, ecstatic and eminent for him to handover more than 500 flats to hard working class of our society. “To facilitate the workers to their doorsteps is the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and under visionary leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we are following this ideology,” Turi said.

Sajid Turi said that PPP never forget the martyrs of the nation so 70 residential flats were allotted to the martyred workers families who sacrificed their lives in terrorism. He felicitated labourers and workers of Taxila on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He appreciated tireless efforts and hard work of the team of Workers Welfare Fund who within short span of time completed the project to deliver.