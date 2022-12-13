 
Tuesday December 13, 2022
Lahore

Medical camp for cops

By Our Correspondent
December 13, 2022

LAHORE:A three-day health screening camp will be organised at the Central Police Office with the support of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dept from Tuesday (today) to Thursday. The police personnel will be able to take diagnostic tests and medicines for hepatitis A, B and C, TB, infectious diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, respiratory diseases, mental problems and PCR test in the camp.­

