Int’l gender conference begins

LAHORE:The 3-day second international conference on “Gender and Social Sciences: Diversity, Challenges and Opportunities” got under way at Lahore College for Women University here on Monday.

The conference, being organised by LCWU’s Department of Gender and Development Studies in collaboration with Jhang University, Kinnaird College for Women and GIFT University, is a part of a project between LCWU and the partner universities being funded by the US Government and being administered by USEFP.

LCWU VC Prof Dr Bushra Mirza presided over the inaugural session of the conference and said the conference was an opportunity to take a second look at the world around us and explore the opportunities through which we can enact change in our own lives and assist those around us, she added.

Dean Gift University Dr Asir Ajmal highlighted that in many places, women were experiencing societal backlash triggered by the very progress in exercising their rights. He further added that according to the UN report 2022, women spent more time in unpaid work than men globally and at the current rate, it would take 257 years to close the global gender pay gap.

Dr M Afzal said papers to be presented at this conference in the next two days would lead to discussions about opportunities to accelerate the progress in making gender equality a reality.