33 officers attend twin PAW courses

LAHORE:Performance Audit Wing (PAW) Lahore has arranged twin two-day courses on ‘Presentation Skills in Performance Auditing’ and ‘White Collar Crimes & its Management with particular reference to performance auditing’.

Around 33 officers from across the country are attending these courses, which were designed & conducted to improve and strengthen the skills of the participants under the supervision of the qualified trainers.

The course “White collar crimes & its management with particular reference to performance auditing” was designed to give an overview of technicalities involved in the commission of white-collar crimes and challenges faced by auditors and accountants working in the public sector to understand the fraud schemes.

The participants learned about the different schemes employed towards the commission of white-collar crimes and different ways and means to collect the relevant evidence. Course contents were designed to elaborate white-collar crime definition, fraud scheme, types of frauds, forgery, falsification of accounts, tracing illicit transaction, money laundering, overview of money laundering, terrorism finance and digital forensics. Sample case study on money laundering and terrorism finance was also provided to the participants. These training programmes were well planned and covered almost all the topics related to speaking skills - Planning, Summarisation and end of presentation.