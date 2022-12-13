‘UVAS giving students scholarships on merit’

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of various undergraduate degree classes here on Monday.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the orientation programme while Convener Admission Committee/Dean Faculty of Bio Sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Department of Parasitology/Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of newly-admitted students with their parents and senior faculty members and administrative officers of UVAS were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the students on their admissions and welcomed them. He said seventy percent of UVAS faculty members were PhD holders and many of them completed their degrees from abroad. He said every year UVAS was providing scholarships to a large number of talented students on merit. He said UVAS set an example of community services especially in the odd circumstances of Covid-19 by providing free testing service to the public and also in the 2022 floods UVAS provided relief items along with veterinary services to flood affectees and livestock farming community in the worst flood hit areas of Pakistan.

Prof Dr Habib-ur Rehman said UVAS would provide a conducive intellectual environment of learning to students and train them for their practical life. He said this year over 15,000 applications were received for admission and only 1,500 students were able to get admission.

Earlier, Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Hostel Warden Prof Dr Aftab Anjum, Convener Discipline Advisory Committee Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Director Students Affairs Prof Dr Muhammad Ovais Omer and Senior Tutor Dr Ali Raza Awan also spoke and talked about their responsibilities to facilitate the students. They spoke about the rules & regulations, discipline of the university and role of different student societies to explore hidden talent in students.