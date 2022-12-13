Project to end child labour initiated

LAHORE:Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), Bulleh Shah Packaging and Stora Enso collaborated to eradicate child labour for which ITA initiated project “Life Skills for Kids” (LSK).

According to a press release, the project’s tenure was eight years and its ending ceremony held here Monday. Students under LSK participated and presented skills they learnt under the Life Skills for Kids project.

Sarah Ahmad, Chairperson of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, appreciated the efforts of the students and congratulated ITA for successfully executing the project. Children Library Complex Chairperson Rizwana Ghazanfar congratulated all the children for their wonderful efforts.

Ms Baela Raza Jamil, CEO ITA, congratulated the project team and staff for their efforts. Office-bearers elected: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore chapter, elected office-bearers unopposed for the session 2023-2024.

After the scrutiny of the nomination papers and withdrawal of the nomination papers by the contesting candidates for various posts, Dr Tahir Khalil, Election Commissioner PMA Lahore Election Session 2023-2024, declared the following candidates as elected unopposed office-bearers of PMA Lahore for the session 2023-2024. Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf Nizami has been elected as President, Dr Iram Shahzadi Lady Vice-President, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan Vice-President, Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat General Secretary, Dr Bushra Haq Lady Joint Secretary, Dr Riaz Zulqarnain Aslam Joint Secretary and Dr Wajid Ali Finance Secretary.