SH&ME dept holds open court

LAHORE:The complaints and grievances of applicants are being heard through an open court at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department.
The Secretary, SH&ME, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the applications are being heard on priority through an open court. He instructed the officers concerned to process the applications on the same day. The applicants’ ease is being ensured by making quick decisions on the requests of the applicants. Merit will be ensured in redressing the applications. Prompt processing of the applications is the basic right of the applicant. The applicant will not face any problem in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education.
