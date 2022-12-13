Work on Kalma Chowk project in progress

LAHORE:Central Business District (CBD) has directed the official contractor National Logistic Cell (NLC) of Kalma Chowk Remodeling project to work 24 hours on the project.

The project was being developed at a cost of Rs4.2 billion and so far its 1,000 retaining piles out of 2,000 total retaining piles were completed within a period of one month. According to the CBD Punjab spokesperson, the authority was utilising all the resources to the maximum to complete the project ahead of the schedule as per directed by the CEO, for the convenience of the public.

The shifting process was in progress to move electrical and telecommunication instruments at Ali Zaib Road. A comprehensive traffic plan will be communicated to the public in collaboration with the City Traffic Police Lahore before the Kalma Chowk underpass is completely closed. We were fully aware that there is traffic pressure in the vicinity and alternate routes are given to overcome it, he said. During his visit to the project site CTO Lahore, Dr Asad Malhi said that due to the construction work there is an influx of traffic on Kalma Chowk and its adjacent roads, especially during peak hours, but there was no complete traffic jam reported. Alternative routes have been provided for daily commuters, he added.