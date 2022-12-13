Woman, son arrested in murder case

LAHORE:Police arrested a woman and her son for killing their neighbour and dumping her body into canal to snatch her ear-rings in the Manga Mandi area Monday.

The suspects had killed the woman, packed the body in a sack and dumped it into the canal. Reportedly, the victim Perveen, 50, had left her house to buy few domestic use items. She however did not return home.

The family registered an abduction case against the unidentified suspects. Ironically, the suspected woman and her son identified as Zahida Perveen and Qalb-e-Abbas with the family members also kept on searching for the victim. They also escorted them to the police station on the pretext of supporting their neighbours in their hard times. Police after registration of the case took the suspects into custody who after being grilled confessed to their crime.

ARRESTED: Shahdara police arrested two members of a dacoit gang involved in targeting shopkeepers and the passerby labourers on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Muneeb Junaid and Usman. In other incidents, Baghbanpura Police arrested three suspects for carrying illegal weapons and firing in the air. The arrested suspects were identified as Aurangzeb, Sikandar and Hussain.

FIRE: Valuables worth thousands of rupees reduced to ashes in two different incidents here Monday. The first case was reported in a sweets shop situated near Gawalmandi. In another incident, fire erupted in sugarcane fields at Jia Bagga, Raiwind Road. Fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,248 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 22 people died, whereas 1,299 were injured. Out of this, 707 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 592 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.