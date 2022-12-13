Wasa to get technical help from German firm

LAHORE:German agency GIZE has agreed to provide technical support to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to improve its energy in energy management system.

The decision was made in a meeting held with the delegation of the German agency GIZE, which arrived at the Wasa head office here on Monday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed while senior Wasa officials attended. Improvements in energy management system were discussed in the meeting.

The MD told the meeting that most of the revenue of Wasa Lahore was paid in electricity bills and ‘we have to conserve energy by utilising existing resources’. He told the meeting that the agency was also adopting renewable energy practices to reduce its electricity bills.

Ghafran Ahmed said informed the German delegation that installation of SCADA system at Shaukat Khanum Disposal Station has saved electricity worth Rs 7 million a year.

During the meeting it was decided that GIZE will help Wasa in installing Energy Monitoring System at Johar Town G Block, Wasa Head Office, Mahmud Booti, Shadbagh and Khokhar Road disposal stations. Provision of this monitoring system will help Wasa to save further electricity, the MD added.

Apart from this, GIZE will provide two portable flow meters to Wasa through which flow can be monitored at the disposal stations, the MD said, adding capacity building of Electricity Department of Wasa was being done on priority basis and the German agency was giving training to the officers and staff of Wasa to save electricity, which was commendable.

He said that with this project, Wasa could save millions by further improving its energy management system. Later the German delegation visited Wasa's Lawrence Garden underground water tank and SCADA control room and appreciated the approach of the to make the agency stand on its feet through technological advancement.