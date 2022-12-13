Palestine girl shot dead by Israeli sniper

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Israeli military on Monday acknowledged that its troops fatally shot a teenage Palestinian girl during an operation in the occupied West Bank, saying she was unintentionally hit by fire aimed at gunmen in the area.

It was a rare admission of an error by the military, which has carried out daily arrest operations in the West Bank for nearly nine months. Israel’s prime minister expressed sorrow over the girl’s death, but said the operations in the area would continue.

About 150 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations, including a prominent Al Jazeera journalist, have also been killed in the fighting.

Palestinian officials said Jana Zakaran, 16, was killed overnight Monday in the northern city of Jenin on the roof of her home. In a statement, the Israeli military said an initial inquiry found the girl “was hit by unintentional fire aimed at armed gunmen” on a nearby rooftop. “It appears the girl who was killed had been on the roof of one of the houses near the gunmen,” it said.

It said the forces opened fire after local militants hurled firebombs and opened fire at the soldiers. The army said that its commanders “regret any harm to uninvolved civilians,” but said that it would press ahead with its operations.